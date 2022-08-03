Germany Russia Gas

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, stands besides Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, at the turbine serviced in Canada for the Nordstream 1 natural gas pipeline Wednesday in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany. 

 Associated Press

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected a turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday that “there are no problems” blocking the part’s return to Russia besides missing information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company.

The Kremlin insisted more assurances were needed.

