Georgia Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, sits with her team during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in May in Fulton County, Georgia. 

ATLANTA — Prosecutors investigating whether Donald Trump committed crimes as he sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia are running into increasing resistance as they seek to call witnesses to testify before a special grand jury. 

The latest illustration of that came Wednesday, when lawyers for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp filed a motion to quash a subpoena for his testimony, accusing the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony for "improper political purposes." Willis rejected that characterization, describing it as dishonest.

