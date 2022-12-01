TV George & Tammy

This image released by Showtime shows Michael Shannon as George Jones, left, and Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette in a scene from ‘George & Tammy,’ premiering Dec. 4.

 Showtime via AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In preparation for their upcoming series “George & Tammy,” Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain spent months learning the songs that George Jones and Tammy Wynette made famous, working with a vocal coach and making the pilgrimage to Nashville to record.

“The studio we recorded at butted up against the cemetery where George and Tammy are,” Shannon said. “We would go visit them. It was like this kind of spiritual odyssey that we went on.”

