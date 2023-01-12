Garrett Dumke Named to Southeast's Fall 2022 President's List Southeast Missouri State University Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Garrett Dumke of Maryville, MO, has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University President's List for academic achievement during the fall 2022 semester.Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Garrett Dumke List President University Education Semester Mo Maryville Cape Girardeau × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Education Twain a possible site for new early-learning center Public Safety Carbon monoxide warning comes in wake of Texas poisoning +2 Public Safety Crews respond to fire at South 13th and Renick streets Public Safety Two people injured after two-vehicle crash at Belt and Northridge More Local News → 1:03 Mixed Precip. Overnight Jan 11, 2023 Trending Recipe Exchange
