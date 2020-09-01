Missouri State Auditor and gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway visited St. Joseph on Tuesday afternoon to speak with SMART Local Union 2 strikers at Silgan Containers, which creates aluminum and tin cans.

The employees said they have been on strike for the past seven weeks in response to Silgan being unwilling to negotiate contracts. One of the top priorities workers are asking for is fair scheduling, which would allow more time to spend with families.

“Some of these folks have worked here for just a couple years, five years or less, and they came to work here because they could get a good job, a good wage, it supports their family and they get benefits,” Galloway said. “Now they feel like the rug is getting pulled out from underneath them.”

“I’ve also visited with some folks out here that have been working here for over 40 years. This means something to them because they have worked their entire career here, and they want to feel valued by the place that they work. What’s going on right here with this company, they’re not seeing that value.”

The SMART union represents workers in the sheet metal, air, rail and transportation industry.

“These are the folks that make our economy work,” Galloway said. “All the materials that we use, from our cars to cans to what we buy in the store, they are built by these working people, and they deserve our support.”

Strikers didn’t just receive support from Galloway. Throughout the afternoon, commercial trucks and other workers from the nearby factories honked their horns in support.

These workers said they are proud to be a part of such a close group. They also said they were grateful for the support they have received from the community and other local unions.

“Unions are the backbone of the middle class,” Galloway said. “My family worked their way into the middle class with the support they had from a union and I am proud of that. So these fights that these guys and gals out on this line, what they’re fighting for, that is personal to me and impacts my family.”

Galloway asks that Silgan comes to the table to sit down with these workers.

“Negotiations are about giving and taking,” Galloway said. “What these folks are asking for is nothing that they haven’t already had. All they’re asking for is a fair negotiation.”

Silgan Containers was unable to be reached for comment Tuesday evening.