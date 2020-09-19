Nicole Galloway, gubernatorial candidate and state auditor ended her campaign trail in St. Joseph on Saturday at the United We Stand: Democrats! rally at Civic Park.

Galloway and other statewide democrats spoke to those in attendance, although it looked a bit different than rallies in the past, as everyone was wearing masks and everyone signed in with their phone number for COVID-19 contact tracing.

“I really commend the folks here in St. Joe for having a safe, socially-distance event,” Galloway said. “Folks are wearing masks and, you know, people are taking COVID seriously. They want to protect their own health but also protect the community’s health.”

Galloway said that campaigning is about meeting people, which she is doing online and at events like the outdoor rally.

The group of speakers was opened by St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray, who said the democratic party had to work together to keep republicans out of office.

“St. Joseph is where the Pony Express began and Jesse James ended, so I’d like to end some of the modern day Jesse James’, who are in that other political party,” McMurray said.

Galloway criticized current Governor Mike Parson for the way he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If he had a plan, we would have seen it already. If he had a plan for healthcare, we would have seen it already. But he has no plan, he has no vision. I don’t know that he cares,” Galloway said on the podium.

Galloway also expressed her disagreement with Parson’s attitude towards Medicaid expansion, as well as his work to remove children off Medicaid.

“If you mess with my kids, I will have a word with you. But if you mess with all of Missouri’s kids, I will build an army, and I will run against you, and I will win,” Galloway said.

Other candidates running for congress, state offices and local offices spoke to the crowd, and they all held one thing in common — unity.

“I know you guys are all in the wagon already,” Lt. Governor candidate Alissia Canady said. “You’re voting, you’re gonna vote Dem, you’re gonna vote Blue 2020. But there’s some friends and family that aren’t voting or they may not be voting blue. We’ve got to have some honest conversations, folks.”

Galloway has raised around $3.5 million dollars in campaign fundraising and she said she has the momentum in the race.

“I am proud that my campaign is supported by individual Missourians across the state. Working Missourians, working families across the state want to see a change,” Galloway said “They know the system is broken, they know person is failing them and they want something new and better for the state.”