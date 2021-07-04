AURORA, Neb. — Art creates community, no matter how small the community is.
Cottonwood Gallery and Arts, co-owned by local artists Desiree Christenson and Tori Swanson, has fostered that community, featuring artists local and some from afar, Christenson said.
"We're continuing to have new artists all the time," she said. "We're up to about 18 artists — all Nebraska artists."
In 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cottonwood Gallery and Arts was formed behind the closed doors of what was once a screen-printing business on Aurora's square. Most of all, it was formed by the creativity in a community, Swanson said. She and Christenson connected at an art event.
"It's been something I've been wanting to do for a long time. When Desiree brought it up I was like, yeah, let's talk about it," Swanson told The Grand Island Independent. "The short story is there is a lot of talent in Nebraska, especially in our area. There hasn't been a place to display their artwork."
One of those artists is Cindy McClellan, BeNt Shadows artist and designer. She said without Aurora's gallery, likely fewer people would be able to see her unique work.
"I wouldn't be showing at all," McClellan said. "I showed in Lincoln in May as a guest artist."
Sometimes she would let people into her own studio to see her art, she said.
Fellow Aurora artists Mary and Dennis Mittner, who create together under the name D&M Stained Glass Designs, said they, too, had limited means to share their work.
"It's been great to have a gallery in Aurora," Mary Mittner said. "Before, we were doing a craft fair and then we would be doing the Aurora Art Walk."
McClellan's works also include collaborative efforts, which she has since paused: wall art made with gently curved wood burned with a special method. Some of the pieces are several feet large, which was an obstacle the artists faced, Swanson said. "Galleries won't usually take them because they take up so much wall space."
Cottonwood Gallery and Arts only seems to have limited wall space; the co-owners guess at least 500 items are on display. Christenson said just about anything goes. "We have a really wide variety of art: drawings, paintings, textiles, glass…."
Swanson also noted the gallery's variety. "You can find the really high-level fine art is that's what you're looking for, or there are fun cards, notecards — smaller pieces," she said.
Prices for items range from $5 to $1,200.
There are opportunities to gallery visitors to create their own art, Christenson said, inspired by her own experiences.
"I had been doing classes with different groups," she said. "That was something I thought would be good for Aurora: a place to do art together, talk about and display art and have it in our small town."
"You can see something you like and find out if we're offering a class similar to that," Christenson said.
Swanson said Aurora is full of artistic talent. "There's a lot of people who art might be a hidden talent; they might just do it for fun but have thought about displaying it and don't know where to start or where to go."
Mary Mittner said she takes advantage of some of the classes herself.
"I don't do paintings, but with the classes I can try other things," she said. "There are so many beautiful things. All of the art is so inspiring."
As an art cooperative, Cottonwood Gallery and Arts depends not only on artists' creations, but the artists themselves, Christenson said. "Everything is volunteer-based. The gallery stays open because volunteers work."
One of the benefits of having artist-volunteers taking turns working in the gallery is when there is downtime, Swanson said. "Oftentimes when they work here, in their downtime they paint and work on projects, so you can actually see them working."
Interacting with others in the gallery makes a deeper connection, McClellan said. "You have a chance to share your story; they have a chance to share your art."
Swanson said that is one of the main goals driving Cottonwood Gallery and Arts.
"If you come and want to get inspired and start learning and thinking about art, this is a great place to come and visit," Swanson said. "It's not like a hoity-toity, stuffy art gallery, but it's a great place to come and see different kinds of art and see people's creativity — what they make and how they do it — because we do have so many different styles."
Christenson said, "It's casual … welcoming. We hope people would like to come around and talk about art. That's what we're excited about, our passion; it's what inspired up to open (the gallery)."
Local talent offers plenty of fodder for conversation, McClellan said. "There are a lot of artists in this community," she said. "There's a huge variety of talent."
That talent can find a home in Cottonwood Gallery and Arts, Christenson said.
"I think that it's important for those artists to have a place to display art and be known in the community. People don't have to go to Lincoln or somewhere else. Some people might think maybe only a big city can have art."
Swanson said in some ways being an artist in a small community presents challenges. "Being in a small town, especially a rural community, sometimes art — not that it's not valued — doesn't seem practical," Swanson said. "Supporting artists is important in an area like this."
Being an artist transcends locations and populations, classes and displays, Swanson said.
"I think being an artist is just creating; taking something that you see or are inspired by and transforming it into something," she said "Art can be intimidating, but if you just let go of perfection or trying to make it exactly how you want it and just enjoy the process — that's where I get my most enjoyment. Creating artwork is that process."
