Mississippi Mud Baby Cakes

Baking homemade treats is a great way to spend time with family in the kitchen. It's easy to craft creative and decadent desserts throughout the year, and controlling portion sizes and using the right ingredients can make these dishes a little less diet-unfriendly.

Mississippi Mud Cake is a luscious combination of sweet chocolate, crunchy pecans and gooey marshmallows atop a rich chocolate cake. ItÕs a variation on Mississippi Mud Pie, which uses many of the same ingredients but is served in pie form. This version of "Mississippi Mud Baby Cakes" from "Cooking Light: Fresh Food Superfast" (Oxmoor House) by The Cooking Light Editors doesn't skimp on taste, but makes dessert more accessible to those sticking to healthier eating plans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.