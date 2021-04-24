Thank you St. Joseph for your outpouring of kindness, goodness, and sympathy shown to the family of Helen L. Washington (Haneefah). Thank you also for your attendance at her Janazah prayer service.

We pray Allah blessings and mercy upon all of you. Your visits, calls, flowers, food, monetary donations, speeches, and entertainment.

Thank you to Bullock Family Chapel, Islamic Center, Bartlett Center, Thee Kitchen, Nation Mart, Mosaic Hospice, Dave Howery, Dr. Sharon Kosex, Imams Amro Nebil and Ayyman Hassan.