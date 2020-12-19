We’re all familiar with the jolly, chubby man in the red suit who drives a sleigh and leaves presents on Christmas Eve. His image can be found in malls, parades and even on soda cans. However, few realize that behind the image there is a real person behind the symbol.

The journey to the images of Santa we see today started in a small village in Turkey. Nicholas lived from around 270 to Dec. 6, 343 A.D. He became bishop of a village called Myra when he was in his 30s. The earliest days of his time as bishop included a period of great persecution by the Roman Empire toward Christians. Nicholas even spent some time in prison for his strong profession and defense of the Christian faith.

In 313 A.D., however, the reigning emperor of Rome, Constantine, issued an edict that prevented Christians from being persecuted. Soon after, Christianity became the official religion of Rome. This gave greater freedom and opportunity for bishops and other Christian leaders like Nicholas. Nicholas became even more active in helping the church clarify and teach the Christian faith.

Nicholas did more than teach, though. He became known as a generous protector of those in need. For instance, he often quietly would provide bridal dowries (money required of brides before they were married) for poor families. This prevented young women from being sold into slavery or worse. He also had a habit of visiting children who were ill. This was unusual for one who held the position of bishop.

After his death, miracles were attributed to Nicholas. He was given the title of “saint,” a high honor in the Catholic Church. Thus, St. Nicholas, the patron saint of children, became a key figure. The day of his death, Dec. 6, is celebrated as a feast day. It became tradition to give gifts to children and to the poor in honor of St. Nicholas on his special day. Today, there are still countries where people exchange gifts on St. Nicholas Day instead of on Christmas Day.

During the 1500s, when the Protestant Reformation began, the emphasis upon St. Nicholas decreased. However, a few countries, including the Netherlands, kept the St. Nicholas Day tradition alive. Over the following 200 years as Dutch people came to the U.S., the traditions associated with St. Nicholas remained.

In places like New Amsterdam (now New York), the notion of giving Christmas gifts moved from St. Nicholas Day to Christmas Day. The Dutch called him “Sinter Claus,” which eventually became “Santa Claus.”

The complete makeover of Santa Claus would come in the early 19th and 20th centuries. In 1822, a long poem called “A Visit from St. Nicholas” became popular. The name of this poem was eventually changed to its opening line: “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” In this poem, Clement Moore gave St. Nicholas a sleigh with eight flying reindeer. The poet also gave him the “round belly” that has become familiar in modern depictions. From there, even retailers got involved. For instance, Coca-Cola produced ads depicting “Santa Claus” in a red-and-white suit and big black belt around his large middle. St. Nicholas had become the Santa Claus we know today.

Ultimately, the spirit of Christmas is embodied in both the real St. Nicholas and the modern Santa Claus. Let’s remember that the character emerged from a real man who believed in and practiced compassion toward those in need.