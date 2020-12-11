Years before he became commissioner of the Alaska Baseball League, Chris Beck pointed to the 6-foot-7 slugger in the Anchorage Glacier Pilots’ uniform and told his son to say hello.

Beck had a feeling about the freshman from Fresno State — a towering outfielder named Aaron Judge.

“I told my son to go get his autograph, because he just was different,” Beck said.

It was a quintessential college summer league experience, an up-close look at a major league star long before his big break. It’s one Beck hopes fans in the 49th State will have for years — but he’s not entirely confident they will.

Already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic and changes in player development that have limited their prospect pool, collegiate summer leagues like the ABL were hit by another potential obstacle recently when Major League Baseball announced the formation of at least two amateur leagues for college players with professional aspirations.

The Appalachian League, formerly a Rookie-level minor league, will convert into a 10-team wood bat summer league in 2021 for college players entering their freshman and sophomore seasons. Meanwhile, the six-team MLB Draft League is launching for college and high school players during their draft-eligible year.

Both leagues have spawned as MLB shrinks its affiliated minors from 160 teams to 120, repurposing franchises to serve amateur talent. The new leagues will offer those players access to top-level coaching and guaranteed looks from pro scouts.

It’s mostly good news for players hoping to get noticed. Less ideal for the leagues that used to give them that chance.

The Cape Cod League has long been the top destination for rising college juniors and has produced over 1,400 big leaguers. With the Appalachian League targeting incoming freshman and sophomores and the MLB Draft League likely to draw players heading into their senior seasons or later, Cape Cod Commissioner Eric Zmuda expects his league to hold its ground as the premier stop for players with two years of college experience.

“When you look at our history, nothing has changed in that respect,” Zmuda said.

The squeeze is more likely to be felt further down the ladder in leagues that were already dealing with complications stemming from changes in player development. In-game reps — although still important — are less of a priority for modern players. Pitchers are limiting their workloads to try to stay healthy, and players on both sides of the ball are placing a premium on other training, like weightlifting or lab work at facilities like Driveline.

Summer league executives say they are full-steam ahead on planning for the 2021 season after most lost 2020 to the pandemic.

Uncertainty remains for next season, though, pending the status of a virus vaccine. Franchises rely on host families for players, a potentially dangerous arrangement amid a pandemic. They also depend on sponsorships and donations from community businesses that have been hit harder.

“If those two things go away, we’re all in trouble,” Beck said.