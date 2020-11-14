The St. Joseph Friends of the Animal Shelter held a pet preview Saturday morning at the St. Joseph Petco.

The event included six dogs and five cats that were available for people to see them and ask The members questions about adoption.

With the animal shelter only taking appointments the event provided an easy opportunity for people to meet the pets.

Whitney Zoghby, the president for the Friends of the Animal Shelter said some people don't like to come to the shelter and they can learn about the animals in a convenient way.

"We come to you, And not only is it a benefit to people, but it's a benefit to get the dogs and cats out of their kennels that they've been cooped up, get them out in a different environment, expose them to new surroundings and get them some enrichment as well," Zoghby said.