Everyone has his or her own idea of comfort food. For some, it is biting into a piping-hot slice of pepperoni pizza. Others can’t get enough of a hearty bowl of beef stew.
Snack foods also can be categorized as comfort foods — and potato chips (or “crisps” as they’re known across the pond) are no exception. Potato chips come in different flavors and cuts, including crinkle and kettle chips. While it’s easy to pick up a bag at the store, why not whip up a fresh batch right at home? You will have complete control over the ingredients and enjoy the freshest chips around. Try this recipe for “Homemade Potato Chips” courtesy of home cook, and country living blogger Kathy from Beyond the Chicken Coop.
Homemade Potato Chips
6 medium russet potatoes
2 tablespoons white vinegar
Water
Oil for frying (vegetable, canola or peanut oil)
Salt
1. Peel potatoes and place potato in a bowl filled with water.
2. Slice potatoes to 1/16 inch thick. Use a mandoline to get an even, consistent size. Immediately place sliced potatoes in another bowl filled with cold water and 2 tablespoons of white vinegar. Allow potatoes to soak for at least 1 hour.
3. Drain potatoes and rinse with cold water. Leave potatoes in colander and allow all water to drain.
4. Place drained potatoes on a clean, dry kitchen towel. Pat lightly to remove any remaining water.
5. Fill pot with 2 inches of oil. Preheat oil to 380 F. Use a thermometer to test temperature of oil.
6. Test oil temperature. Ideal temperature will vary from 370 to 380 F. Fry one or two slices in the oil and cook until they are nicely browned. If the potatoes brown quicker than 3 minutes, lower the temperature by 5 degrees.
7. Place one handful of sliced potatoes in the oil. Stir gently to prevent potatoes from sticking to each other. Cook until golden; 3 minutes.
8. Scoop out and place on a baking sheet lined with a baking rack.
9. Sprinkle with salt immediately and repeat until all potatoes are cooked.
Tips: Soaking the potatoes helps remove excess starch and prevents the potatoes from sticking together. It also helps them fry up more crispy. Chips are best eaten the day they are made. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
