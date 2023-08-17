chicken salad

Weather during the months of September and October can be fickle. As a result, there may be some steamy days left even after summer is long gone. On such days, a light and refreshing meal can be ideal.

Salad may be thought of as side dish or an appetizer. But in this recipe for “Chicken and Spinach Salad With Avocado and Fruit” from Rose Murray’s “125 Best Chicken Recipes” (Robert Rose), salad is the main course. This salad bursts with flavorful fruits and vegetables that are full of antioxidants. While it stands on its own, the salad can be accompanied by crusty bread and corn on the cob and rounded out with brownies for dessert.

