Nobel Prize Literature

French author Annie Ernaux leaves her home Thursday in Cergy-Pontoise, outside Paris. 2022's Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux. 

 Associated Press

PARIS — French author Annie Ernaux won this year's Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.

In more than 20 books published over five decades, Ernaux has probed deeply personal experiences and feelings – love, sex, abortion, shame – within a society split by gender and class divisions.

