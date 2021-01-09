We’ve seen it several times this winter and likely will see it again as we continue through the season. Freezing fog doesn’t just sound off-putting, it can be just as dangerous as the more common elements of winter: snow and ice.

Just like regular fog, its freezing subset requires the same fundamental principles that go into creating the low cloud deck. Most notably, fog forms near the surface as a cloud. Just like clouds, fog consists of water vapor that has condensed into small droplets of liquid that have gathered to create this low-level weather feature. While mist may develop, the thickness of fog can reduce visibility and create hazards for driving. It also can pose a danger to pilots who aren’t instrument rated and are trying to ascend or descend without instruments to help them navigate the low-visibility situation.

Freezing fog also consists of these small droplets of liquid, however the temperature at the surface has dropped to or below the freezing mark (32F/0C). Like mist, these “supercooled” water droplets can start to transfer over to surfaces as a liquid. Unlike normal mist though, our temperatures at and near the surface have cooled to a point where the droplets that gather can start to form a thin layer of ice on slightly elevated surfaces.

The main concern regarding freezing fog is travel. Elevated surfaces like bridges, overpasses and viaducts are especially vulnerable given their raised status without the thermal support of ground. In these scenarios, freezing fog can move over and under the bridge to create an icy layer on the structure’s paved surface. Even the thinnest layer of ice can create havoc for drivers. The colder the temperature slides below freezing, the more impacts freezing fog can have. Prolonged freezing fog can even lead to the formation of ice on different surfaces that may not have been impacted by freezing fog.

During the last few freezing fog events that we saw, snow melt helped to create the low-level cloud as moisture at the surface propelled the freezing fog as temperatures dropped below freezing and near or at the dew point. The dew point is the temperature a parcel of air must be cooled to before condensation can occur. The air temperature can never be below the dew point, but both can fall below freezing.

Weather in the Midwest is always wild, but freezing fog is definitely one of the more interesting phenomena. It’s also one of the most dangerous ones for those on the road.