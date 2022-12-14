Free agent lefty Yarbrough signs 1-year contract with Royals Associated Press Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws during the sixth inning of a game against the New York Yankees on Sept. 11, in New York. Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free agent left-hander Ryan Yarbrough signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after spending the past five seasons with Tampa Bay.The 30-year-old Yarbrough was 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games last season, making nine starts. He twice was on the injured list with groin tightness and a strained oblique.Yarbrough was 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games, including 59 starts, for the Rays. He was 16-6 as a rookie in 2018. He was 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in eight postseason games.Yarbrough played college ball at Old Dominion, where new Royals manager Matt Quatraro and Kansas City infielder Vinnie Pasquantino also went to school.The Royals designated right-hander Wyatt Mills for assignment.The 27-year-old Mills was a combined 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA in 27 games with Kansas City and Seattle. He was traded from the Mariners to the Royals in late June in the deal for Carlos Santana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ryan Yarbrough Kansas City Royals Sport Matt Quatraro Contract Wyatt Mills Kansas City Vinnie Pasquantino × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +2 Local News Symphony to perform holiday concert on Saturday Public Safety Experts warn about the dangers of impaired driving Local News Community Chorus to perform 'Christmas at the Cathedral' 1:05 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: What is freezing fog? More Local News → 0:50 Partly sunny and chilly Wednesday 15 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.