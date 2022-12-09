Spain H2Med summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the H2Med summit Mediterranean summit Friday in Alicante, Spain. 

 Associated Press

ALICANTE, Spain — Spain, France and Portugal agreed Friday to build by 2030 a major undersea pipeline to transport hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to France and eventually the rest of Europe.

The pipeline is aimed at making the European Union's energy supply more independent, a goal expedited by the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February that precipitated an energy crisis.

