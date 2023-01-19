APTOPIX France Pension Protests

People gather on Place de la Republique during a demonstration against proposed pension changes Thursday in Paris.

 Associated Press

PARIS — At least 1.1 million people protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age — but President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with the proposed pension reforms.

Emboldened by the mass show of resistance, French unions announced new strikes and protests Jan. 31, vowing to try to get the government to back down on plans to push up the standard retirement age from 62 to 64. Macron says the measure — a central pillar of his second term — is needed to keep the pension system financially viable, but unions say it threatens hard-fought worker rights.

