Ireland US Soccer

United States' Alex Morgan chases after the ball as Ireland's Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Connolly defend during the first half of an international friendly soccer match on Tuesday in St. Louis. 

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Fox will broadcast 29 of 64 Women’s World Cup games from Australia and New Zealand this summer on its main network, up from 22 of 52 matches in France during the 2019 tournament and 16 in 2015.

The main network will televise the opener between New Zealand vs Norway on July 20 at 3 a.m. EDT, all three first-round matches of the defending champion United States and all games from the quarterfinals on. The championship is Aug 20.

