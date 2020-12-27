Lead: 2 killed, 5 hurt in Christmas crash in Kansas City suburb

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. | Two people were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on Christmas night in suburban Kansas City, authorities say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 11 p.m. when a Mazda 5 car that 30-year-old Alexander Thirstrup was driving veered into an oncoming Dodge Journey sport utility vehicle on Interstate 70.

The patrol said the car then struck a Chevy Tahoe driven by 27-year-old Dominic Robinson before going off the interstate and slamming into the median. The Dodge Journey also struck a pickup truck, and a Kia Sedona was hit by debris.

Thirstrup and Robinson were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the Tahoe was seriously injured while a baby, 6-year-old and 10-year-old were taken to hospitals with minor injuries. The driver of the Journey also sustained minor injuries, the patrol said.

2 killed in Kansas City, Kansas, by fleeing driver

KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Authorities said a fleeing motorist caused a crash that left two people dead.

Police said in a news release that police responded around 1:40 p.m. Friday after a stolen vehicle was spotted by its owner. Police tried to stop the stolen vehicle, but the driver took off, striking a police vehicle.

Police took off in pursuit. The driver of the stolen vehicle then ran a stop sign and struck another vehicle, killing both people inside.

Police said two suspects fled on foot, and one was taken into custody.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

American Airlines to restore service to Dubuque airport

DUBUQUE, Iowa | Commercial flights will resume at the Dubuque airport next month.

Airport officials recently announced that American Airlines plans to restore service to the airport on Jan. 6.

The airline suspended flights out of Dubuque in October after cutting its flight schedule there several times in the spring as airline traffic plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The return of air service marks a significant milestone in the continued recovery from COVID-19," said Molly Grover, CEO of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.

Man charged for filing false disaster claim in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa | A 23-year-old Illinois man has been charged with fraud for filing a false claim on a vacant house in Cedar Rapids after a major storm caused widespread damage in the area in August.

Federal prosecutors say Tavonte Donnell Stewart of Chicago improperly received $5,927 in aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the August derecho, including more than $2,200 in rental assistance. He was charged last week.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Stewart was one of 16 people who applied for assistance related to the same property. When officials contacted the firm that owns the home, the property manager said it was vacant at the time of the storm and only sustained minor roof damage.

Investigators said Stewart also applied this fall for FEMA benefits on a property in Felton, California although that claim was denied.

Lawsuit: Lincoln liable in worker's mesothelioma death

LINCOLN, Neb. | A woman is suing the city of Lincoln alleging that her sister died from mesothelioma after she was exposed to asbestos while working at the now shuttered Pershing Center arena.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Dixie Johnson filed the lawsuit this month on behalf of the estate of her sister, Donna Grant, who died in February at the age of 60.

Attorney Jon Rehm said Grant started working at the Pershing Center in 1974 and stayed on part-time through 2014, when the building no longer was in use. He said she was there when maintenance crews removed or replaced pipe covering, when patrons touched the popcorn ceiling and vibrations during concerts all caused pieces to fall as dust.

Rehm alleges the city was negligent for failing to conduct tests on the materials and for failing to take reasonable precautions in the hiring and supervision of subcontractors.

The estate is seeking payment of Grant's hospital and medical bills and burial and funeral costs, as well as for her pain and anguish before she died and her family's suffering.

The city hasn't yet filed a response to the lawsuit, and City Attorney Yohance Christie declined to comment.

Argument leads to deadly Christmas night shooting in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa | Authorities said a man fatally shot a relative on Christmas Day in an Iowa home.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. after a resident called 911 to report that there had been a shooting between family members. Forty-three-year-old Chad Buck was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies determined that there was an argument before the shooting at Buck's rural home.

Capt. Mark Herbst of the sheriff's department said in a news release that no further information, including the names of others involved, will be made public at this time pending further investigation and the results of the victim's autopsy.

The autopsy will be performed at the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny this week.

Mom, toddler found slain on Christmas in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS | A mother and her 23-month-old daughter were found slain on Christmas night in a St. Louis County home, authorities say.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers went to the house around 7 p.m. after they were asked to check on the welfare of the residents.

Police identified the mother Saturday as 28-year-old Charese Garvin and the toddler as Alayah Butler. Both suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Police said no suspects were in custody but that the homicide investigation was "very active."