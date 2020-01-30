2 sickened by cleaning solution in drinks at Nebraska bar

LA VISTA, Neb. | Two customers at a movie theater bar in Nebraska were treated at a hospital after they were served cleaning solution in their drinks apparently by accident.

The women, ages 45 and 51, took sips and soon began to feel burning sensations in their throats and stomachs Tuesday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Omaha suburb of La Vista, said La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten.

They had trouble breathing, but were treated at the hospital and released. A server experienced similar symptoms after tasting the drinks and was treated at a hospital as well.

Lausten told the Omaha World-Herald that a bottle that had contained a liqueur was being used to store cleaning solution for lines that connect beer kegs to taps. The bottle had been placed near the bar.

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said a report has been sent to the State Liquor Control Commission and the Nebraska State Patrol for investigation.

Kansas man charged in

federal court

with battery

acid threat

WICHITA, Kan. | Authorities allege in a federal indictment that a man threatened to burn government employees with battery acid.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Roland Keith Vandenberg was indicted Tuesday in federal court on one charge of assaulting, impeding, intimidating and interfering with employees of the U.S. government or one of its agencies.

The charge alleges Vandenberg made the threat last month. Court documents don’t identify what government agency the employees worked for or where exactly the incident took place. The case originated in Sedgwick County.

The misdemeanor charges carries a fine of up to a year in prison. No attorney is listed for Vandenberg in online court record.

Kansas City police: Officer shot, killed man who pointed gun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Authorities said a Kansas City police officer shot and killed a man who reportedly had been smoking PCP after he pointed a weapon early Thursday and refused to put it down.

Police said in a news release that the man ran from a home with the gun around 11 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded. A woman told officers the man had been smoking PCP for the past several days and that she feared he may come back to the house and try to kill her, police said.

Officers tried to use nonlethal beanbag rounds in an unsuccessful effort to get him to put down the gun after finding him a couple blocks away. During a standoff, he tried to get into a home. Police said that raised concerns about the safety of people who lived in the area.

The release said that when he pointed his gun at several officers around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, one of the officers fired, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Former teacher accused of stealing more than $54,000

from union

WATERLOO, Iowa | A former Waterloo teacher has been accused of stealing money from the teachers union.

U.S. District Court records say Anthony Dehl is charged with wire fraud. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Dehl is accused of taking more than $54,000 from the union’s accounts over about five years, when he was the union’s treasurer. Dehl made unauthorized wire transfers and cash withdrawals from the accounts, debit card purchases and made out checks to cash, records state. He spent some of it on gambling, authorities said.

Dehl retired from Waterloo Community Schools last year after more than 30 years in the profession.

— From AP reports