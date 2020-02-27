Man charged with raping woman he met through Facebook

ST. CHARLES, Mo. | A St. Louis man has been charged with raping a woman after meeting her through a Facebook dating feature.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 22-year-old Bennard Howard III is jailed in St. Charles County on $250,000 cash bail on one count of rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police said Howard communicated with the woman via social media and in text messages for about three weeks before the two agreed to meet for lunch. Police said that when Howard came to the woman’s St. Charles apartment last Thursday to pick her up, he forced his way into the apartment when she opened the door.

She went to police the same day to report that she had been raped. Court records said she identified Howard from a lineup.

Man pleads guilty to attacking Leavenworth police officer

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. | A man pleaded guilty to attacking a Leavenworth police officer who was sitting inside a patrol car.

Anthony Dunkle, 36, entered the plea Wednesday to battery of a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement. Two misdemeanor counts were dropped as part of the plea.

Dunkle approached the officer inside his car on April 16. The window of the driver’s door was down and Dunkle repeatedly punched the officer, who suffered cuts and scrapes, according to Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd.

Dunkle apparently was angry with the officer over an earlier incident during which he was arrested, The Leavenworth Times reported.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial next week.

Nebraska tomato plant pleads guilty in immigration case

LINCOLN, Neb. | A northern Nebraska tomato-growing and packing plant accused of hiring people living in the country illegally has pleaded guilty, as has the owner of an area restaurant accused of supplying illegal workers.

The office of U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said in a news release that O’Neill Ventures pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to harboring undocumented workers. A plea agreement requires the company to pay a $400,000 fine and to allow Homeland Security inspectors to review the company’s hiring practices.

Prosecutors said O’Neill Ventures used false names for the workers to hide their identities from enforcement officials and failed to verify the employees could legally work in the U.S. The case was filed last year, months after agents in 2018 raided businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired immigrants who were in the U.S. illegally.

The general manager of O’Neill Ventures, who was also charged in federal court last year in the case, is expected to change his plea to guilty in a hearing set for March 5, according to court documents.

Commission: 15 apply for vacant Iowa Supreme Court seat

DES MOINES, Iowa | Fifteen people have applied to fill the Iowa Supreme Court vacancy that will occur when Justice David Wiggins retires in mid-March, Iowa court officials said Wednesday.

Each of the 15 applicants will get 20 minutes in which they’ll be interviewed by the Iowa State Judicial Nominating Commission on March 6 in the Supreme Court Courtroom in Des Moines. The public is invited to observe the interviews, which also will be live-streamed on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel. The commission will also take written comments from the public until the end of business on March 4.

Immediately following the interviews, the commission will begin deliberations to select a slate of three nominees to forward to Gov. Kim Reynolds for consideration.

— From AP reports