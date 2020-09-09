Police: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS | A man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in north St. Louis’ Wellston neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday, when police were called to the area for reports of shots fired. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his head who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found two other men and a woman who had been shot. All three were taken to a hospital.

Police have not released the names of those killed or injured.

A short time after the shooting, police tried to stop a vehicle suspected in the shooting, and a chase ensued. The fleeing vehicle soon crashed, and officers arrested two people who tried to run from the crashed vehicle, police said. Officers found three guns at the scene of the crash, police said.

Man arrested after child accidentally shoots man

WICHITA, Kan. | A man who showed two children a gun and then left it loaded and unattended has been arrested after one of the children accidentally shot and killed a man at a Wichita home, police said.

Christian Enrique Concha, 21, was arrested Tuesday night after officers found Jeremy Retana, 18, dead of a gunshot wound, police Capt. Jason Stephens said.

Omaha-area teacher faces new assault charges

OMAHA, Neb. | An Omaha-area high school English teacher arrested last month on suspicion of molesting a teen in 2008 and charged with additional abuse counts now faces more charges.

Andrew McGreevy, 40, appeared in court Tuesday to face two more counts of first-degree sexual assault, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He had already been charged with three other counts of first-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

The latest counts involve two women in separate cases within the last 18 year who accuse McGreevy of forcing them to perform oral sex.

A judge set bail on those charges at $1 million, bring McGreevy’s total bail to $3 million.

Iowa man sentenced for theft from Fleet Farm

SIOUX CITY, Iowa | A western Iowa man has been sentenced to three years of probation for stealing nearly $15,000 from cash registers at Fleet Farm store in Sioux City.

Robert Smith, 22, of Bronson, received the sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of first-degree theft, the Sioux City Journal reported. Smith was also ordered to pay $14,805 in restitution to Fleet Farm.

Prosecutors said Smith began taking cash from a register at the store on Sept. 30, 2018, shortly after the store opened, and continued to take money from registers on a daily basis. He was arrested Nov. 19, 2018.

