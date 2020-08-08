Profit up 87%

at Buffett’s firm,

but virus impacts

OMAHA, Neb. | Warren Buffett’s company reported an 87% jump in its second-quarter profit as the paper value of its investment portfolio increased with the stock market, but it took a roughly $10 billion write down on the value of its aircraft parts manufacturing business because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Saturday that it earned $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per Class A share, during the second quarter. That’s up from $14.1 billion, or $8,608 per share, a year ago.

Berkshire said it cut the value of its Precision Castparts unit because of how much the pandemic has hurt air travel and businesses that support that airline industry. Precision Castparts cut about 10,000 jobs, or about 30% of its workforce, during the first half of the year as it responded to the reduced demand.

Two men charged in fatal shooting in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo | Two Warrensburg men have been charged in shooting at a large birthday party that left one woman dead and two other people injured.

Evan Lanigan, 25, and Christian Harrison, 28, were each charged Wednesday in the Aug. 1 shooting at a Warrensburg home that killed 18-year-old Maliyah Lakey, of Warrensburg.

Harrison was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Lanigan was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault and two counts each of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Both were being held without bond.

Adkins will test after supporter tests positive

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. | Amanda Adkins, the new Republican nominee in Kansas’ 3rd District, will be tested for the coronavirus after a supporter who attended a campaign party tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign announced.

The campaign was informed of the positive test on Friday. The supporter attended Adkins’ victory party Tuesday at an Overland Park restaurant, campaign manager Matt Patterson said.

Adkins, of Overland Park, will take the test within five days and self-quarantine for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution,” Patterson said. She will take another test after her quarantine, The Kansas City Star reported.

Patterson insisted that Adkins wore a mask for most of the evening at her party but reporters for the Star and Shawnee Mission Post said they did not see the candidate with a mask on.

“She was (wearing a mask) the majority of the time. When she was giving her speech, she took it off,” Patterson said.

Patterson did not respond to questions about whether Adkins had close contact with the infected person.

Mother of student who died in freezing temps sues

IOWA CITY, Iowa | The mother of an 18-year-old University of Iowa student who froze to death in January 2019 is suing the school for negligence.

Michael Belz, of Cedar Rapids, was caught outside of his residence hall on the night of Jan. 29, 2019, when wind chills in Iowa City were 51 degrees below zero. He was found unresponsive the next day and his death was ruled an accident, The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday contends the university locked all the entrances to Burge Hall, where Belz lived, without warning residents they would need a student ID to get in. It also says the school should have posted people at the entrances to help anyone trying to enter.

The lawsuit claims the university contributed to Belz’s death by changing its normal practices. Interior doors at Burge Hall are locked and require an ID but exterior doors usually are unlocked at all times, allowing people access to a heated vestibule.

— From AP reports