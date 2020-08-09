Suspect killed in police shootout in identified

WEST ALTON, Mo. | Authorities have identified the man shot and killed by police after a chase that ended in a field in St. Charles County.

Officials said Saturday that 26-year-old Anthony Budduke died after the confrontation with police on Friday. St. Charles County police the chase started Friday afternoon after a homeowner confronted Budduke and shots were fired.

Police said Budduke threatened officers and a female passenger in his car while talking to a negotiator during the pursuit.

When Budduke drove into a field in West Alton, he and the passenger jumped out of the car and Budduke began shooting, according to police. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who later died at a hospital. The passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials: Deputy arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

WICHITA, Kan. | A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said 27-year-old Kellie Geiger was arrested Saturday after a disturbance with “an intimate partner who she shares a residence with” was reported. No other details of the incident were immediately available.

Sgt. Lanon Thompson said Geiger has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated. She has worked with the sheriff’s office for six years.

Norfolk skatepark coming together

after years of work

NORFOLK, Neb. | A longtime effort to update Norfolk’s Miracle Skatepark is just about to come to fruition. Now, it’s up to a group of special builders from Los Angeles to construct a new home for the skateboarding community of Norfolk.

The builders are from Spohn Ranch, a design and construction company that builds skateparks across the United States and the world and is well known throughout the skateboarding world.

Vince Onel, a co-owner of Spohn Ranch and the lead designer and project manager for the updated Miracle Skatepark, said the leaders of the company and the builders are skateboarders themselves, and building parks for skateboarders is their sole job.

The fight for a new skate park first began in 2013, when groups of skateboarders and BMXers, including Good Life Action Sports and New Skatepark for Norfolk, lobbied the city council to build a new one.

Onel said this kind of fight isn’t unfamiliar for skateboarders.

“Skateboarding is becoming more and more mainstream,” Onel told the Norfolk Daily News. “But not a lot of cities include skateparks as a priority. Things like baseball fields and basketball courts are a given. Skateboarders frequently have to fight for their own space.”

Eventually, an initial investment by the council, private funding and a grant from the state allowed the project to move forward.

Woman fatally shot

by police identified

FORT DODGE, Iowa | Iowa authorities have identified the Fort Dodge woman who was shot and killed by police last week.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said 39-year-old Melissa Halda was fatally shot by a Webster County Sheriff’s deputy during the incident on Tuesday night. Halda was reported to be acting erratically while wielding knives before the shooting happened.

Halda was shot and killed after deputies from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and a Fort Dodge police officer responded. No other details were released about the shooting.

The sheriff’s deputy who shot Halda has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

— From AP reports