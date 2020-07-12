2 arrested after fleeing police and crashing into cow

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. | Two people were arrested after fleeing from officers in northeast Kansas and crashing into a cow and a fence, authorities said.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said 18-year-old Skye Joe Covers Up, of Mayetta, Kansas, and 21-year-old Santana Kay Noriega, of Holton, Kansas, were both arrested after the chase on Saturday afternoon.

Morse said the cow that they hit with their car suffered two broken legs and was expected to be euthanized.

Police investigate Missouri burglary, find woman’s body

CREVE COEUR, Mo. | Police investigating a weekend burglary in a St. Louis suburb found a dead woman at the scene.

Authorities say the woman’s body was found by officers around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said more than a dozen investigators are working with Creve Coeur police detectives on the case.

The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Man arrested in connection with stepmother’s death

BROKEN BOW, Neb. | A 44-year-old man suspected of killing his stepmother was arrested Saturday night after a standoff with the Nebraska State Patrol, authorities said.

The Nebraska State Patrol said 62-year-old Crystal Esch was found dead around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after a shooting was reported at a home north of Broken Bow in central Nebraska.

The suspect in the shooting, Trenton Esch, fled to his home in Broken Bow. He remained inside his home until emerging voluntarily around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Iowa reports 35,002 coronavirus cases, 750 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa | The number of coronavirus cases in Iowa is now over 35,000.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the number of cases of COVID-19 grew to 35,002 at 10 a.m. Sunday. That is 503 higher than Saturday’s total.

There have now been a total of 750 deaths in the state linked to the coronavirus.

Of the 35,002 people who have tested positive for the virus, 26,206 have recovered.

— From AP reports