Two arrested in case of missing Kansas girl after body found

KANSAS CITY, Kan. | The father of a missing 3-year-old Kansas girl was arrested late Friday after police said they believe they found her body.

Howard Jansen III, 29, of Kansas City, Kansas, has not been formally charged in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen. Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse, The Kansas City Star reported.

Saturday morning, a second person was booked into the jail under the same case number as Jansen. Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 33, is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The body was found about 5:45 p.m. Friday about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing.

Man shot to death at gas station

in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Mo. | A man was found fatally shot early Saturday outside a Berkeley gas station, police said.

Officers from the Berkeley Police Department got called to a shooting at the PetroMart station at 12:40 a.m, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police found the man lying on the pavement near a vehicle in front of the gas station with at least one apparent gunshot wound, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

He was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead a short time later.

Cans stacking up? Returns should get back to normal in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa | A battle waged this year over the future of Iowa’s more than 40-year-old “bottle bill” ended in surrender last month.

But all Jim Cahill wants to know is when he can take his cans and bottles to the grocery store again.

Cahill, of Ankeny, has about 200 in the garage. He says they’ve been piling up since Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a public health emergency on March 17.

The availability of can and bottle redemption centers at grocery stores has been hit and miss all over the state since that sweeping proclamation, which gave businesses the option of not taking those items during the pandemic.

Regional redemption centers have been open, but grocery stores have been making decisions about their own centers on a location-by-location basis.

That’s expected to change on July 25, the final date of Reynolds’ extended proclamation.

“Things should return to normal,” Amie Davidson, a bureau chief at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, told the Des Moines Register.

Lincoln’s first container house nearly finished

LINCOLN, Neb. | Not long after he stacked a pair of steel cargo containers near 27th and Vine streets, Kris Sonderup predicted he could convert them into a finished duplex within months.

That was nearly a year ago.

“That was unrealistic,” he said. “But we’re very excited with the way it came out.”

Lincoln’s first container housing still isn’t done, but the to-do list for Sonderup and his wife, Julie, is shrinking. Carpet the bedrooms. Hang the painted doors. Finish the stairs. Find renters.

The Lincoln Journal Star reported the Sonderups have been thinking about this project for years, inspired by their visit to the Boxyard in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a commercial district built with shipping containers.

— From wire reports