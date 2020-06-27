Police: 2 killed when car crashes into Kansas City building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | Two people were killed and a third person was critically inured early Saturday when a car crashed into a Kansas City building.

Police said in a news release that a witness reported seeing a Ford Mustang and another vehicle speed past around 2 a.m. before the driver of the Mustang lost control. The Mustang then went off the road and into the building.

The driver and a passenger in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene. A front seat passenger was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Kansas City makes masks mandatory starting Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. | Another Kansas City area community is making masks mandatory amid a surge of coronavirus cases.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, announced Saturday in a tweet that a requirement that masks be worn in public will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The community made the announcement one day after Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said that people must wear masks inside businesses and other public places there starting Monday.

The number of confirmed conornavirus cases in Wyandotte County rose Friday to 2,108, up 12% from one week earlier. Its one of the hardest hit counties in the state, which is now recording 13,538 cases and 264 deaths.

Under the Unified Government’s order, mask use will be required in all public indoor spaces including workplaces. Masks also will be required in public outdoor spaces and public transportation with the exception of socially distanced exercise and when eating and drinking.

Meanwhile, Shawnee Mission East High School halted summer conditioning Friday and Saturday after two student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. Shawnee Mission School District spokesman David Smith said in an email that the specific sports in which the infected students participated will remain shut down until contact tracing is complete, The Kansas City Star reports.

90-year-old man doesn’t let age stop platelet donations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. | He’s the gift that keeps on giving and at 90 years of age, Sherman Hirsch has donated platelets 725 times and is still going.

On Monday morning, Hirsch sat in a donor chair at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center at 1111 S. Cottonwood St. He is a regular and has been for a long time, donating platelets every two weeks.

Hirsch moved to North Platte in 1988.

“I’ve been doing this about 28 or 29 years,” Hirsch told The North Platte Telegraph. “I don’t remember how I got started donating. I suppose somebody contacted me, but I’m not sure.”

He was an administrator at Hall School when he began.

“I’ve been blessed with good health so I thought I should give back,” Hirsch said. “They really treat me nice here and then they tell me on the internet which hospital my platelets have gone to, so I know it’s pretty important.”

Shae Sanchez, collection specialist, said platelets are used for cancer patients, while whole blood is used for transfusions, low iron, low red blood cells, trauma patients and other health needs.

“Blood is good for 56 days and platelets are only good for five days,” Sanchez said. “The body takes more time to get your blood back; that’s why we recommend donating every eight weeks. For platelet donors, we recommend every two weeks.”

The biggest disadvantage, Hirsch said, is the time it takes.

“But I’m retired now so that’s no problem for me,” Hirsch said. “I donate 24 times a year.”

Iowa woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

WEST UNION, Iowa | A Des Moines woman has been arrested in a 2-year-old hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old on a moped.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said 26-year-old Kelli Jo Michael, of Des Moines, was arrested Friday and charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident in the death of Kaiden Estling.

The teen from Maynard was struck in June 2018 while driving a moped along Iowa 150 about 2miles south of Fayette.

Michael is jailed on $50,000 cash only bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

— From AP reports