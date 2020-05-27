Witness: Fatal stabbing may

have involved shoplifter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. | A person was stabbed to death outside a store on the eastern side of Kansas City, and a witness told investigators the stabbing may have stemmed from a shoplifting incident, police said.

Officers were called Tuesday night to 18th Street and Prospect Avenue for a stabbing and found a wounded person at the scene, police said in a news release. Officers performed CPR and other attempts to save the victim’s life, but the person died at the scene. Police said a store employee indicated the incident involved a shoplifter.

An arrest was made, but police have not release the name of the person taken into custody or the name of the victim.

Wichita police make arrest in nearly 2-year-old murder case

WICHITA, Kan. | Police in Wichita have announced an arrest in a nearly 2-year-old murder case.

Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas, 27, was arrested May 9 in El Paso, Texas, and extradited to Kansas on Tuesday, Wichita police said in a news release Wednesday.

Caballeros-Yescas is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated burglary in the July 7, 2018, shooting death of 41-year-old Lucy Mojica in her Wichita home, police said.

Investigators had said Caballeros-Yescas was dating Mojica at the time of the killing and quickly focussed on him as the primary suspect.

Police: Pedestrian lying in street killed after being hit

OMAHA, Neb. | A man is dead after being hit by at least one vehicle in north Omaha early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the neighborhood just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. Police said a witness saw the man, later identified as 31-year-old Edward Johnson, lying in the street and pulled over to call 911. As the witness was calling, a car ran over Johnson, the witness told investigators.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 24-year-old driver of the car that ran over Johnson was cited for driving during suspension and having no proof of insurance.

Tornadoes rake parts of Iowa in second day of severe weather

WAUKEE, Iowa | At least four tornadoes raked parts of Iowa on Tuesday, the National Weather Service confirmed, to give the state a second day of severe weather.

All of the tornadoes appeared to be weak and in mostly uninhabited areas that caused little damage and no injuries, weather service meteorologist Roger Vachalek in Des Moines said.

“We won’t know the wind speed of these tornadoes until after the areas are surveyed,” Vachalek said.

The first tornado was reported around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday four miles west of Waukee in central Iowa, where it touched down briefly and damaged a car dealership, Vachalek. The second occurred minutes later just east of Dallas Center. Later in the afternoon, tornadoes were reported simultaneously just northwest of Woolstock in northern Iowa and northeast of Adair in west-central Iowa.

— From AP reports