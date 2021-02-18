HARTFORD, Conn. — Several former pro wrestlers who claimed in lawsuits that World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries are taking their case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A lawyer for the former wrestlers filed a request late Wednesday asking the Supreme Court to hear appeals of lower court rulings that dismissed the lawsuits, saying they were filed after the statute of limitations expired. The WWE says the lawsuits are without merit and believes the appeals will not succeed.