LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns in 2021, announced Friday that he will transfer to Nebraska.
Thompson was a backup to Hudson Card for the first two games at Texas before taking over the starting role. He went 4-6 as the starter and passed for 2,113 yards. Texas finished 5-7 in a season that included the program’s first five-game losing streak since 1956.
The Oklahoma City native will be a graduate transfer. He announced the move on social media.
Thompson opted to leave Texas after former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers, one of the top-rated players in the country when he came out of high school after the 2020 season, transferred to Texas.
Nebraska lost last season’s starting quarterback when Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State. Nebraska finished 3-9.
Thompson’s six touchdowns passes in an overtime loss to Kansas tied a Texas school record.
