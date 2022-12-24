Exchange Schoolhouse Move

The historic Stony Point Schoolhouse is transported along Covington Road in Linn County, Iowa on Dec. 5. 

 Associated Pres

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Stony Point Schoolhouse, moved recently from the land where it stood since the 1800s, will be saved by a former student with plans to restore it.

Power lines were raised and the schoolhouse settled on a new foundation on a 120-acre farm owned by Rae Jeanne Kilberger, 85, at 6304 Ellis Rd. NW in Cedar Rapids. Kilberger attended the school for two years as a seventh- and eighth-grader in 1948-50, and wants to see the historical building being given new life.

