SEWARD, Neb. — Tanner Farmer just wants to be another guy on the Concordia University wrestling team, and for the most part he is.

The big lug likes to sneak up behind teammates anywhere and anytime, wrap them in bear hugs and lift them up. He starts singing and dancing for no reason.

A year ago at this time, Farmer was thought to be on the rise as an NFL draft prospect. He had started three years on Nebraska’s offensive line and turned in a stellar performance at the Cornhuskers’ pro day.

It turned out he went undrafted. He got looks from the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, but nothing panned out.

He was working as a volunteer assistant with the Concordia football team and taking graduate courses last fall when he found out that under National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic rules he had one semester of eligibility if he wanted to compete in another sport.

A two-time state champion for Highland High School in Illinois in 2013-14, he had joked with wrestling coach Levi Calhoun about joining the team. When he found out he really could, Farmer was all in.

Farmer lost 25 pounds to get down to 285, got himself back into wrestling shape and won all 22 of his matches. He was named Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestler of the year and is the No. 2 seed in the NAIA national tournament scheduled Friday and Saturday in Park City, Kansas.

Other than working out with the Nebraska wrestling team during football offseasons, Farmer had been away from the sport. With his technique rusty, he’s been able to call on the mauler inside him to overpower opponents.”

Farmer’s season highlight so far was beating nationally ranked Nebraska heavyweight David Jensen at an early season tournament.

“After that happened,” Calhoun said, “we knew he had something special and he could win a national title.”

Farmer is in Seward almost every day for wrestling and his part-time warehouse job at Big Cob Hybrids seed company.

He might not be done with wrestling after this weekend. He said he would like to compete at the international level and make a run at qualifying for the 2024 Olympics.

“I’m constantly getting better. I have so far to go,” he said. “I’m just starting to scratch the surface of my potential.”