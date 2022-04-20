ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Ferguson police officer to three years of probation for filing a false police report after he hit a handcuffed man several times.

Jackie Matthews, 63, pleaded guilty in January to beating the man, identified as “G.R.,” in March 2020 after police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Court filings said G.R. was handcuffed and sitting in Matthews’ patrol car when they two men began arguing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Eventually, Matthews hit G.R. several times in the face, according to prosecutors.

Matthews filed an incident report claiming G.R. was kicking the car, lunged toward him and spit in his face, court documents said.

Matthews’ body camera contradicted those claims, and he was fired by Ferguson police in May 2020 — about a year after he joined the force.

A civil rights charge of deprivation of rights was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

