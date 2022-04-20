Former Ferguson officer gets probation in man's beating Associated Press Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Ferguson police officer to three years of probation for filing a false police report after he hit a handcuffed man several times.Jackie Matthews, 63, pleaded guilty in January to beating the man, identified as “G.R.,” in March 2020 after police responded to a domestic disturbance call.Court filings said G.R. was handcuffed and sitting in Matthews’ patrol car when they two men began arguing, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.Eventually, Matthews hit G.R. several times in the face, according to prosecutors. Matthews filed an incident report claiming G.R. was kicking the car, lunged toward him and spit in his face, court documents said.Matthews’ body camera contradicted those claims, and he was fired by Ferguson police in May 2020 — about a year after he joined the force.A civil rights charge of deprivation of rights was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jackie Matthews Ferguson Law Criminal Law Police Officer Police Probation St. Louis Federal Judge × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News 1:05 Government Volunteers sought to clean up parks 3:02+3 Government Council seeks more information before approving discovery center funds 0:45 Public Safety Proper disposal key to prescription drug use 2:14 Business Medical marijuana dispensaries cash in during month of March More Local News → 0:35 warming and ringing in rain for Wednesday Updated 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
