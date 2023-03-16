The NFL free agency signing period is underway and for the Kansas City Chiefs, they’ve had to watch some key players from their Super Bowl 57 team move on to other opportunities.
The Chiefs completely remodeled their wide receiver corps last offseason when they added several new receivers to the roster like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Both players combined to only miss one game during the 2022 season and helped the team secure a second Super Bowl in four years. The Chiefs locked up Valdes-Scantling for three years when they initially signed him last spring, but only gave Smith-Schuster a one-year deal.
Missing 12 games in 2021 due to injury, Smith-Schuster bet on himself by signing that one-year deal with the Chiefs and found himself able to sign a longer-term deal with a new team. That’s precisely what he did despite Kansas City trying to reach an agreement with the sixth-year vet.
Smith-Schuster signed a three-year, $33 million dollar deal with the New England Patriots, which includes $16 million in guaranteed money. The former USC receiver’s departure now leaves a spot open for Kadarius Toney, who the team acquired via trade back in October, to get more snaps while still on a first-round rookie contract.
The Chiefs’ offensive line is essentially set up the middle with guard Joe Thuney going into the third year of his five-year deal he signed with Kansas City two years ago, center Creed Humphrey is still on a rookie deal as well as guard Trey Smith still on the rookie pay scale. The tackle positions are two spots the team looked to shore up sooner rather than later. Andrew Wylie followed offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to Washington where he signed a three-year deal.
Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. went to the negotiating table last offseason and once more this offseason, but to no avail. Brown found himself signing with the Cincinnati Bengals on a four-year deal worth $64.1 million, giving franchise quarterback Joe Burrow the long-term blindside protection he’s been looking for. However, the Chiefs would have a plan in place before Brown’s signing by inking a deal with former Jaguars’ OT Jawaan Taylor to a four-year contract worth $80 million with $60 million of that guaranteed.
Still just 25 years old, Taylor has primarily played the right tackle position, but had a taste of the left tackle position for 18 snaps last season with Jacksonville. There haven’t been any confirmed reports as to which position Taylor will play, but with both left and right tackle spots vacated, the team will get to evaluate which place Taylor fits best during OTAs, minicamp and training camp.
The Chiefs didn’t get comfortable after the release of DE Frank Clark. Though they got 6.0 sacks from rookie George Karlaftis in 2022, third among rookies last season, they didn’t waste any time adding another player to Steve Spagnoulo’s defense as they agreed to terms with former 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu. At 6’ 5” and 280 lbs, Omenihu is coming off of his best season as a pro where he tallied 4.5 sacks and 20 total tackles for San Francisco.
The Chiefs leaned more into youth this past season as several rookies played meaningful snaps on offense and defense. The Chiefs will look to add more contributing players as they have 10 total selections in next month’s NFL Draft which takes place on their own turf in Kansas City.
OTHER FREE AGENCY NOTES
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill agreed to a three-year contract this week with the Cleveland Browns. The deal is for $21 million with $14 million guaranteed.
