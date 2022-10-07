Wyoming Daily Life

A mule deer pauses along a state highway in July near Riverside, Wyoming. 

 David Zalubowski

PORTLAND, Maine — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.

Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine, where legions of hunters seek to bag a buck every fall. Sometimes called "forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment, PFAS are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as nonstick cookware and clothing.

