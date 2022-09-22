Ford-Restructuring

The logo for Ford appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. 

 Associated Press

DETROIT — Ford is restructuring its vehicle development and supply chain operations, shuffling multiple executives just days after announcing that it would build up to 45,000 vehicles with parts missing due to shortages.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker gave some executives new roles and said that its chief financial officer will begin reworking supply chain operations until a new global purchasing chief is hired.

