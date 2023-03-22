Wichita St Houston Basketball

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson cuts down the net while holding his grandson Kylen Sampson, in celebration of Houston winning the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship, following the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wichita State on March 2 in Houston. 

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — Lauren Sampson remembers riding on the team bus in frigid winters as a preschooler during her father’s first head coaching job at Montana Tech, athletic tape affixed around the windows in a losing effort to stave off the cold.

Her family told her the team’s games were her parties and let the little girl run the show.

