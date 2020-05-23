During a television interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper last week, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred described himself as “hopeful” that Americans will get to watch some form of baseball this summer and expressed “great confidence” that the economic issues between the owners and the players would be resolved.

The resolution of those issues will certainly affect all MLB clubs, including the Kansas City Royals, this year and beyond.

Last week, MLB presented an initial 76-page proposal for health and safety measures aimed at potentially starting an abbreviated season without fans in July. MLB teams were expected to respond to the plan by this Friday.

The Royals, purchased by an ownership group led by Kansas Citian John Sherman in November for $1 billion, stand to lose $113 million if an 82-game season is played in empty ballparks, according to figures provided by MLB players’ union.

Plenty of uncertainty

The Royals, like other MLB clubs, are certainly enduring a financial hit because of the pandemic. Forbes had previously projected revenue for the Royals to reach $251 million in 2020. Actual revenues will surely fall short of that projection.

The Royals were in the middle of finalizing a new local cable television deal with broadcast partner Fox Sports Kansas City when MLB suspended spring training and delayed the start of the season. The team and FSKC still have a handshake agreement in place, but it’s not clear how the pandemic will affect that deal.

MLB.com reported that the new TV contract could pay the Royals between $48 million and $52 million per year. The Royals’ previous 11-year deal reportedly paid an average of approximately $20 million annually.

An empty Kauffman Stadium is certainly taking a large chunk of the club’s bottom line. According to the event and ticket search engine website TicketIQ.com, the Royals project to lose $52.6 million in ticket revenues for home games missed through what would have been the MLB All-Star break in early July.

While player compensation for this season will be hashed out by MLB and the MLBPA, the Royals have relatively few long-term contract commitments on their books. Many of their players are arbitration-eligible but remain under club control..