Sugar Bowl Opting In Football

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is pursued by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during the second half of a game on Nov. 5 in Manhattan, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Alabama coach Nick Saban gave his players a history lesson after they learned they'd been left out of the College Football Playoff and would instead meet Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

The last two times the Crimson Tide played in New Orleans on the heels of similar disappointments, it didn't go well.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.