Bakery/Desserts

Winner: Country Cookie

Favorites: 3 Wishes Bakery

Brioche Cafe

Crumbs By Breann

Bar/Tavern

Winner: Adams Bar & Grill

Favorites: Club Geek

First and Last Chance Tavern

Tiger's Den

BBQ

Winner: VanZino's BBQ

Favorites: Bandana's Bar-B-Q

Rib Crib

Breakfast:

Winner: Betty's Cafe

Favorites: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Le Peep

The Big Biscuit

Brewery

Winner: River Bluff Brewing

Favorites: Levi Garrison & Sons Brewery

O'Malley's Pub

Burgers

Winner: Pappy’s Grill & Pub

Favorites: Adam's Bar & Grill

Cabana Grill

Five Guys

Casual Dining

Winner: El Maguey

Favorites: Adam's Bar & Grill

Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks

Fredrick Inn Steakhouse

Catering

Winner: Spanky & Buckwheat’s Catering

Favorites: Hy-Vee Catering

Ugly Duck

Chinese Restaurant

Winner: Hunan Restaurant

Favorites: Hy-Vee Chinese Express

Chinex

Coffee Shop

Winner: Hazel's Gourmet Coffee & Tea

Favorites: Cafe Pony Espresso

Dunkin' Donuts

Human Bean

Deli

Winner: Marek’s Catering & Delicatessen

Favorites: Hy-Vee

McAlister’s Deli

Fine Dining

Winner: Fredrick Inn Steakhouse

Favorites: Boudreaux's Louisiana Seafood & Steaks

Hoof & Horn

Texas Roadhouse

Hot Dog/Chili Dog

Winner: Cabana Grill

Favorites: Dairy Queen

Sonic Drive-In

Ice Cream

Winner: Cabana

Favorites: Dairy Queen

Baskin-Robbins

Mexican

Winner: El Maguey

Favorites: Barbosa’s

Sotelo Mexican Restaurant

Pizza

Winner: Geneo’s Pizza & Pub

Favorites: Pizza Hut

Il Lazzarone

Pizza Shoppe and Pub

Salads

Winner: Fredrick Inn Steakhouse

Favorites: Adam's Bar & Grill

Texas Roadhouse

Seafood

Winner: Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks

Favorites: Marco Polo Restaurant

Red Lobster

Specialty Foods

Winner: Geneo's Pizza & Pub

Favorites: Friedrich's Market

Felix Street Gourmet

The Cafe Belle Epoque

Steaks

Winner: Texas Roadhouse

Favorites: Hoof & Horn

Fredrick Inn Steakhouse

Subs/Sandwiches

Winner: Marek’s Catering & Delicatessen

Favorites: Chick-Fil-A

Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Subway

Tenderloin

Winner: Easton Pub & Grub

Favorites: Adam's Bar & Grill

Cabana Grill