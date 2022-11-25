Baby airplane unsplash

This photo shows a baby being held up on an airplane. 

 Unsplash.com

With international travel restrictions easing, people are returning to air travel in droves. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report, 46% of people are planning to fly this holiday season.

The period between Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s is the most popular time to travel. For those flying with a baby this winter, this may be your first time navigating airports and airplanes with their little one in tow. With some pre-planning, smart packing, and the right mindset, your travel day can be a positive part of your adventure.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.