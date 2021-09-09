Taking on missions that even the most fearless military pilots would prefer to avoid, the roughly 100 members of the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron take the challenge head-on as they fly directly into some of the world's most dangerous weather. All in an effort to collect vital information that hurricane forecasters need to keep coastal communities prepared.
While a few members of the squadron serve full time, the vast majority of the 53rd are volunteer reservists, ready to spring into action whenever a potential storm is brewing in the Atlantic or Caribbean. The squadron is assigned to the 403rd Wing at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi.
Utilizing a fleet of specially modified Lockheed Martin C-130s, the Biloxi-based unit is constantly poring over the latest model guidance and remains in constant communication with the agency they report their critical data to: the National Hurricane Center.
With a total aircraft load of ten WC-130J's, also known as the Super Hercules or the Weatherbird for its particular modification, forecasters can move the specially equipped aircraft to locations closer to storms or potential storms.
For example, as Hurricane Larry violently spun in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, the same U.S. Air Force weather reconnaissance plane took off from the U.S. Virgin Islands and headed north some 700 miles to penetrate the hurricane.
If most pilots avoid stormy weather, what do these hurricane hunters gain from just flying into a massive storm? For starters, crew members onboard the aircraft are able to deploy key instruments inside of the storm itself. This measures everything from air pressure to maximum sustained winds to the speed of the storm itself. The journey inside of the eye can also give those onboard a close-up look at the hurricane's structure.
I recently spoke to a Lt. Colonel from the hurricane hunter squadron... Hear his first hand encounters from navigating some of the most powerful hurricane missions in recent memory. Look for that story this week on News-Press NOW
By the way, since their adoption of WC-130 aircraft in the 1960's, there has only been one Hurricane Hunter aircraft lost. It happened during Typhoon Bess in 1974 as a weather-modified C-130 when missing during a storm-related mission over the South China Sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.