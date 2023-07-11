Myocarditis

Abbie Hauler died at 14 from viral myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, brought on by the flu. 

 Photo courtesy of Hauler family

Last December, during the week before winter break, Abbie Hauler caught the flu. She had a deep cough and began complaining of chest pain. Her mother, Angie Hauler, told her to stay home and rest. But the eighth grader had tests to take before vacation started. And she didn't want to miss a weekend trip to celebrate the holidays with her father's family.

"Teens can be stubborn," Angie said. "But on the way home that night, she called me and said, 'Mom, I really don't feel good.'"

