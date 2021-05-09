Four levees that were breached by flooding in recent years still sit open in the Kansas City District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

That’s according to Mike Dulin, a Corps emergency management specialist in the Kansas City district. One of those four is the Rushville-Sugar Lake levee breach, according to information released during the May Missouri River Basin Water Management update last week.

“(The Rushville-Sugar Lake levee) is significant because it is providing protection to Highway 59 into Atchison, Kansas,” Dulin said “They are currently fixing the upstream breach, and once that it is complete it will really help protect the highway, so good news there.”

As far as how long it will be until the breach is fixed depends on the weather holding up. The contracting company, Superior Excavating, LLC, has made good progress on the repair, according to Dulin.

It is rainy season in Missouri, which will slow down repairs for the entire levee rehab process in the district.

“Overall our contractors continue to make progress, but it is a little touch and go with the weather right now,” Dulin said. “We are nearing that 80% completion on our overall levee rehab projects. That is up 10% from the last time we talked.”

As far as water release measurements at Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River in South Dakota, things are looking grim right now due to the lack of rainfall, snowpack and drought conditions in the upper basin. The amount of water being released most likely will have to increase to just keep levels where they are, according to John Remus, U.S. Corps Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management.

“The 2021 Upper Basin runoff forecast is very low,” Remus said. “This may impact navigation issues in some areas. Begin preparing for lower river levels later this summer, fall and winter.”

Remus also said that studies show officials will have to go into water conservation measures this year. This is the first time that the Missouri River Basin has had to go into conservation mode since 2013. This indicates how low the snowpack was up north in the mountains this winter and also the lack of rainfall so far this spring.

Water conservation management includes the risk of not having the river available for certain types of transportation, like barges coming into the St. Joseph port.

But there is good news from the low water forecast for those in the Kansas City district. The four levee repairs should be completed over the summer to help combat future flood events.