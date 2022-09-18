Alaska Coastal Flooding

Two men walk through rushing water on Front Street on Saturday, just a half block from the Bering Sea, in Nome, Alaska. 

 Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Floodwaters were starting to recede in some parts of western Alaska that were battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving debris flung by the powerful Bering Sea waves on beaches and in seaside communities.

The storm, the remnant of Typhoon Merbok, was weakening Sunday as it moved north from the Bering Strait into the Chukchi Sea off Alaska's northwest coast. But it remained a hazardous threat to smaller communities along Alaska's northwest coast, said National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn Lardeo.

