Floating and rafting with ease this summer

A trip to a local lake or river is a quick way to cool off and a family friendly activity this summer for many people in Missouri and Kansas.
There are still important safety precautions to take while heading to the water.
“Ninety percent of drowning victims in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes and rivers were not wearing life jackets,” according to a press release from the USACE. “Many people overestimate their swimming ability and swim beyond their limits.”
Water currents are one of the most highly unknown factors with river levels constantly fluctuating.
“Even if you are an advanced swimmer you should still be wearing a life jacket when out on the water,” said Pickens.
It is possible for there to be undercurrents even in gentle stretches of water. Factors such as high heat, dehydration, general exhaustion from swimming often make it more difficult to expect a quickening current.
To escape an undertow first gain control of breathing and survey the area around you. Feet should be positioned up and begin treading water. Finally swim at an angle toward shore to fastest with the least amount of effort.
Safety experts recommend following the “arm's length” rule when swimming or supervising kids 5 and under. When monitoring a kid using touch supervision lowers the risk of drowning and can keep them calmer if water becomes deeper.
A lot of the time we don’t know what is underneath us in the water,“ said Jamie Pickens, a natural resource ranger at Smithville Lake. “There are often wedged logs or floating debris below us.”
This makes jumping off rope swings, bluffs, or bridges a heightened risk for an injury happening.
If alcohol is a part of the day there are some laws to be aware of when floating, rafting, or swimming.
The Missouri State Water Patrol Division stresses that glasses bottles are prohibited at all times. Coolers should be sealed and need to have a way to secure trash. Any littering can result in a misdemeanor.
Spending time on the water is meant to be a fun time and with the right precautions can be safe and friendly for everyone
