Convenience has a tendency to reign supreme in regard to midday meals. Non-remote workers may simply opt for something from the nearest restaurant come lunchtime, while even those who work from home may eat last night’s leftovers. Indeed, a hectic workday often guarantees that nutrition will be outranked by convenience on lunchtime priority lists.
But that doesn’t mean midday meals can’t be healthy. In fact, those who make time to eat right at lunchtime may feel more energized throughout the rest of the day. That’s certainly possible for anyone willing to try this recipe for “Panko-Crusted Tofu Sandwich With Apple and Celery Remoulade Slaw” from Deb Roussou’s “350 Best Vegan Recipes” (Robert Rose). Hearty enough to ensure you won’t be hungry after lunch hour but healthy enough to make you feel better about your midday eating habits, this sandwich packs a flavorful punch that vegans and non-vegans alike can appreciate.
Panko-Crusted Tofu Sandwich With Apple and Celery Remoulade Slaw
Serves 4
¼ cup creamy mayonnaise or store-bought vegan alternative
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
3 stalks celery with leaves, thinly sliced
1 Granny Smith apple, grated
1 pound tofu, drained and pressed
¼ cup dry white wine
4 ounces firm or extra-firm silken tofu
6 tablespoons plain soy milk
¾ teaspoons salt, divided
½ cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
3 cups pank bread crumbs
¼ cup canola oil, divided
4 potato rolls or vegan store-bought sandwich rolls, split and warmed
¼ cup creamy mayonnaise or store-bought vegan alternative
1 tomato, sliced
2 cups baby arugula
1. Apple and Celery Remoulade Slaw: In a bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, tarragon, salt and pepper. Stir in celery and apples, mixing well to combine. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper, if needed. Set aside.
2. Cut pressed firm tofu in half crosswise. Set each half on one narrow side and cut each into two 1-inch pieces. Pour wine into a shallow bowl and lay tofu slices in wine.
3. In a 2-cup glass measuring cup, using immersion blender or in upright blender, combine silken tofu, soy milk and ¼ teaspoon of the salt and puree into a very smooth sauce. Pour mixture into a shallow bowl and set aside. In a third shallow bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, black pepper and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Place bread crumbs in a fourth shallow bowl.
4. Working in batches, flip tofu in wine to dampen both sides, then remove from wine. Dredge tofu in flour mixture, turning to coat all sides and transfer to milk mixture. Using a fork and fingers, turn tofu to generously coat all sides. Using fork and fingers, lift and transfer tofu to bread crumbs and coat all sides, pressing lightly to help crumbs adhere. Transfer coated tofu to prepared baking sheet.
5. Place a large, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat and let pan get hot. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil and heat until it shimmers. Carefully place 1 or 2 tofu pieces at a time into hot oil and cook until bottom is golden brown and crusty, 1 to 1½ minutes. Flip tofu and cook until bottom is crispy, about 1 minute. Transfer to a platter lined with paper towels to drain. Continue with remaining tofu, adding more oil and adjusting heat as necessary between batches.
6. Spread roll halves with mayonnaise. Layer bottom half of roll with Remoulade Slaw, crispy tofu, tomato slices and arugula. Top with other roll half and press lightly. Cut each sandwich on the diagonal and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.