Vegan sandwiches with tofu, avocado and tomato, top view, copy space. Healthy vegetarian food concept.

Convenience has a tendency to reign supreme in regard to midday meals. Non-remote workers may simply opt for something from the nearest restaurant come lunchtime, while even those who work from home may eat last night’s leftovers. Indeed, a hectic workday often guarantees that nutrition will be outranked by convenience on lunchtime priority lists.

But that doesn’t mean midday meals can’t be healthy. In fact, those who make time to eat right at lunchtime may feel more energized throughout the rest of the day. That’s certainly possible for anyone willing to try this recipe for “Panko-Crusted Tofu Sandwich With Apple and Celery Remoulade Slaw” from Deb Roussou’s “350 Best Vegan Recipes” (Robert Rose). Hearty enough to ensure you won’t be hungry after lunch hour but healthy enough to make you feel better about your midday eating habits, this sandwich packs a flavorful punch that vegans and non-vegans alike can appreciate.

