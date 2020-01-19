ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty plans to continue following the advice Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson gave him.

“To be on the attack consistently,” the 24-year-old Flaherty said Sunday at the Cardinals Winter Warm-Up. “That’s what he preached. He said he was consistently on the attack no matter the situation and no matter what was going on. Pitching inside, too. He did that. He doesn’t think he ever hit anybody. They hit themselves because they were looking out over the plate.”

Those thoughts served Flaherty well in 2019.

Last year was a breakout season for Flaherty. He blossomed into one of the top starters in baseball. At the midpoint of the season, Flaherty was treading water at 4-5 with a 4.90 ERA in his first 17 starts. That changed in the second half.

Following the All-Star break, Flaherty produced a 0.91 ERA. He earned Pitcher of the Month honors in August and September.

In his second full season, Flaherty finished with a 2.75 ERA. He went 11-8 in 33 starts. Flaherty struck out 231 batters over 196 1/3 innings.

He became the third-youngest pitcher in baseball history to strike out at least 230 and walk 55 or fewer with a 2.75 ERA or lower. Following the season, he was nominated for his first-ever Gold Glove and finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting.

Reliever John Brebbia marveled at what Flaherty accomplished in 2019.

Trying to match those numbers is not what motivates Flaherty.

“I don’t think it’s about going higher. It’s just about trying to stay consistent,” Flaherty said. “I want to take the same approach day in and day out and not try to do anything more.”

Gibson is not the only one Flaherty credits with helping him become a better pitcher.

A death of a close friend fueled Flaherty’s rise in the second half of the season. Flaherty’s friend Tyler Skaggs, a 27-year-old Angels pitcher, died July 1. Skagg’s death was ruled an accident while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Flaherty and Skaggs were both from California. The two worked out together in the offseason.

“It literally fell right in line with it,” Flaherty said. “He passed away and I threw in Seattle the next day. From there, it was San Francisco and then the All-Star break and from there, it kind of took off. You could kind of feel and tell that when something goes on like that that someone is looking out for you and watching over you.”

Shildt met Flaherty for breakfast Sunday before they signed autographs for the fans.

“It was really just catching up. It’s more about spending time with Jack,” Shildt said “It was more about how you doing, what’s life look like and just connecting with him on a personal situation.”

Shildt believes Flaherty will post another fine season for the Cardinals.